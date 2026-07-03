Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,465 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,338,000. S&P Global comprises 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after buying an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $419.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $540.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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