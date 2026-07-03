Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 116,531 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2,809.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,531 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,082,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.62.

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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