Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.44 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,141 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3%

ALK stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 1,952,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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