Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,017,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Zimmer Biomet worth $601,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,286,793,000 after buying an additional 1,118,710 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $743,749,000 after buying an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $468,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,789,200 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $373,239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

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About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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