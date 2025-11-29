Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

