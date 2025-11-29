Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,555 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.7% of First National Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zoetis by 100.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 244.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis's payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

