Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,052 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $70,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,870.08 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,593.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,790.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,991.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,688.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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