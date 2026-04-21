Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,739 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,595 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $35,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 79.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.52. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $184.62 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 26.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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