Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.62 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,415 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Kinross Gold worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,153 shares of the mining company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8%

KGC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The company's revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

See Also

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