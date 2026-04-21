Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,786 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $405,295,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $318,052,000 after buying an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $831.06 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $762.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.97 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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