Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 32,689 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total value of $10,596,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,795 shares of company stock worth $224,011,581. Insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $573.46 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $607.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $530.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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