Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,759 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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