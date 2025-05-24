Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get FOA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of FOA opened at $20.64 on Friday. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.56 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company's stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company's stock.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Finance of America Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Finance of America Companies wasn't on the list.

While Finance of America Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here