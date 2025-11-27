Free Trial
Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Financial 15 Split logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week high—FTN traded as high as C$11.15 (last C$11.14) on volume of 31,328 shares, with the 50-day/200-day moving averages at C$10.90/C$10.15 indicating recent upward momentum.
  • Generous monthly dividend—FTN paid $0.1257/share on Nov 10, implying an annualized yield of about 13.6% with a dividend payout ratio of 46.56%.
  • Valuation and risk profile: market cap ~C$758.7M and a low P/E of 3.78, but high leverage (debt-to-equity 119.87) and a beta of 1.81 suggest elevated financial and market risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Financial 15 Split.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 31328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.15.

Financial 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Financial 15 Split's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines