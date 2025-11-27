Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Get Financial 15 Split alerts: Sign Up

Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.1%

Financial 15 Split Corp. ( TSE:FTN Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 31328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.15.

Financial 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Financial 15 Split's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

