Financial Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

Thomson Reuters, UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, and investment houses. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the sector’s profits, which are influenced by interest rates, credit conditions, and economic cycles. While they can offer dividend income and growth potential, financial stocks also carry risks from market volatility, regulatory changes, and shifts in lending or investment activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

TRI stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,358,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.60. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $104.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $391.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,619,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 3.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $317.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.95. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $484.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.63. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

