Financial Stocks Worth Watching - May 23rd

Discover Financial Services, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intuit, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, investment houses and real estate investment trusts—that provide monetary and risk‐management services. Owning these stocks represents a stake in the company’s equity and entitles holders to a share of its profits, often paid out as dividends. Their market performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, credit conditions and the broader economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get DFS alerts: Sign Up

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,401. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.69. 9,145,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,198. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $456.57 and its 200 day moving average is $506.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 105,494,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,471,567. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $51.26 on Friday, reaching $717.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,004. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $733.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 87,161,845 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,904,259. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Discover Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Discover Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Discover Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here