Fintech Stocks To Consider - May 24th

MercadoLibre, Janover, The Carlyle Group, Rocket Companies, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to improve, automate or disrupt traditional financial services such as payments, lending, insurance and wealth management. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to the rapid innovation and growth at the intersection of finance and technology, although they can carry heightened regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $98.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,507.83. The company had a trading volume of 502,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,413. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2,190.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2,017.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of Janover stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,379. The firm has a market cap of $495.49 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 1,766,666 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 5,883,667 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 2.33.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. 399,752 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

