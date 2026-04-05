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Fintech Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags three fintech stocks to watch: Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) — each had the highest dollar trading volume among fintech names in recent days.
  • Rocket Companies focuses on mortgages and home services (Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans); Kaspi.kz operates payments, marketplace and fintech platforms in Kazakhstan; and UP Fintech offers an online brokerage for Chinese investors.
  • Fintech stocks provide tech-driven growth exposure but carry sector-specific risks, notably regulatory pressure, cybersecurity threats, and potential for rapid valuation swings.
  • Interested in Rocket Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies—both startups and established firms—that build or use technology to deliver financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, neobanking, robo-advising, and blockchain-based solutions. For investors, they offer exposure to tech-driven growth in financial services but also carry sector-specific risks from regulation, cybersecurity, and rapid valuation swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
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