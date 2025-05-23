Fintech Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

MercadoLibre, The Carlyle Group, Rocket Companies, WEX, and LexinFintech are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop and offer technology-driven financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending platforms to blockchain solutions and robo-advisors. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms aiming to modernize banking, insurance, and other financial activities through software, data analytics, and automation. Performance in this sector often hinges on innovation, regulatory changes, and broader trends in digital adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $85.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,520.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2,179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,014.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,112. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 181,465 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

LX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 2,230,269 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here