Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlighted three fintechs to watch: Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and PPDAI/FinVolution Group (FINV), selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among fintech stocks in recent days.
  • Rocket Companies is a U.S./Canada mortgage and home-services fintech (Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes); Kaspi.kz operates payments, marketplace, and fintech platforms in Kazakhstan; and FinVolution (formerly PPDAI) runs an online consumer-finance platform in China.
  • Fintechs are valued for rapid growth potential tied to technology adoption and network effects, but investors should weigh that against higher regulatory, execution, and valuation risk versus traditional banks.
  • Interested in Rocket Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and PPDAI Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or use technology to deliver financial services — for example digital banks, payment processors, lending platforms, wealth-management apps, blockchain infrastructure, and insurtech/regtech firms. Investors typically evaluate them for rapid growth potential tied to technology adoption and network effects, but also for higher regulatory, execution, and valuation risk compared with traditional banks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

