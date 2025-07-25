First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 395,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session's volume of 196,601 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.25.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. First Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

