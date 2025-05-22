First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. First Busey has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey's payout ratio is 93.46%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in First Busey by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

