First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8%

FCNCA stock traded down $17.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,096.04. 97,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,223. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,953.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,939.52. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,299.50.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 241 shares of the bank's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

