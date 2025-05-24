First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on First Foundation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Foundation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,335 shares of the bank's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the bank's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

