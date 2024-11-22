First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 203064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Barclays upped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon's payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 365.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company's stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

