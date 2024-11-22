First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 71552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem's payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $662,811.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,817,561.82. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,272. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

