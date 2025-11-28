Free Trial
First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 12.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 12.5% to C$0.41 on Friday with ~3.1 million shares traded, a ~55% increase versus average session volume.
  • Analysts are bullish—National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price target with an “outperform” rating, and the stock's consensus rating is Strong Buy with an average target of C$0.70.
  • First Mining is a Canadian gold developer advancing the Springpole project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, with a positive Pre‑Feasibility Study and ongoing permitting efforts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 3,098,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,001,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price objective on First Mining Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Mining Gold currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$0.70.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$540.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

