First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 16.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First Mining Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 16.7% intraday to C$0.42 with volume of 4,632,600 shares, a 130% increase versus average session volume.
  • Analysts are bullish: National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price target and an "outperform" rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Strong Buy" with an average target of C$0.70.
  • First Mining has a market cap of C$552.95M and reported negative EPS (C($0.02) last quarter; forecast -0.05 for the year), while advancing the large Springpole Gold Project with a positive pre-feasibility study and ongoing permitting.
First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 4,632,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,015,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price target on First Mining Gold and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$0.70.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 19.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

