Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Trading 7.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First National Bank Alaska logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First National Bank Alaska shares rose 7.6% on Friday to $307.74, with volume of 638 shares, a 72% increase over the average session volume.
  • The bank reported quarterly earnings of $6.75 EPS on $56.17 million in revenue; the company has a market cap of about $974.6 million and a trailing P/E of 13.17.
  • Management announced a $4.00 per-share dividend payable on Dec. 15 (record date Dec. 2, ex-dividend date Dec. 1), with a reported yield of 561.0% and a payout ratio of 65.47%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First National Bank Alaska.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $307.74 and last traded at $307.74. 638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $974.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.94.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 561.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. First National Bank Alaska's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First National Bank Alaska Right Now?

Before you consider First National Bank Alaska, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First National Bank Alaska wasn't on the list.

While First National Bank Alaska currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines