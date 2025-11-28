First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Trading 7.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $307.74 and last traded at $307.74. 638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $974.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.94.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 561.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. First National Bank Alaska's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

