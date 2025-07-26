First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.32%.

FNWB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 million, a PE ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Northwest Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

