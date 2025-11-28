First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 246,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 214,777 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut First Quantum Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.69 and a beta of 1.47.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

