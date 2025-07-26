First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, Zacks reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,132. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Savings Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank's stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company's stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

