First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 2.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FCA Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.2150. 1,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 261,148 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

