First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Get FTGC alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ( NASDAQ:FTGC Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 532,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session's volume of 710,663 shares.The stock last traded at $28.83 and had previously closed at $28.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4093 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,071,159 shares of the company's stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 978,681 shares of the company's stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975,708 shares of the company's stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 944,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here