First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Trading Down 0.3% - What's Next?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.64 and last traded at $112.70. Approximately 8,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

Get FEX alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,032,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,043 shares of the company's stock worth $99,815,000 after purchasing an additional 166,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 154.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,575 shares of the company's stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 157,452 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $15,694,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,853 shares of the company's stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here