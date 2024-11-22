First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $145.59, with a volume of 1021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12,202.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,610,000 after buying an additional 517,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $56,552,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 125.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,107 shares of the company's stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 72,523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,092,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

