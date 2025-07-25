First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Get FTC alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTC Get Free Report ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 30,718 shares.The stock last traded at $155.40 and had previously closed at $154.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company's stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here