Free Trial
→ Trump’s $100 Trillion Land Rush Is On (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund logo with background

Key Points

  • The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a trading volume of 21,485 shares recently, which is 30% lower than the previous session's volume.
  • The stock price increased by 0.8%, closing at $155.40, up from a previous close of $154.00.
  • First Trust recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1122, marking an increase from the previous dividend of $0.04, which represents a 0.29% yield.
  • Institutional investors have been actively adjusting their positions, with notable increases from G&S Capital and JPMorgan Chase, among others, indicating strong institutional interest in the fund.
  • Interested in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 30,718 shares.The stock last traded at $155.40 and had previously closed at $154.00.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company's stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2025 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines