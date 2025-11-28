Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: QQEW traded about 99,845 shares on Friday, a ~43% increase from the previous session, last trading at $141.59 versus the prior close of $140.68 (50-day MA $141.35; 200-day MA $137.31).
  • Dividend details: The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1077 (ex‑dividend Sept. 25), which annualizes to $0.43 and implies a yield of about 0.3%.
  • Institutional flows and fund profile: Several institutions increased stakes (Royal Bank of Canada up 14.9% to 327,810 shares), and QQEW is an equal-weighted NASDAQ-100 ETF with a market cap of about $1.88B, P/E of 27.18 and beta of 1.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 69,631 shares.The stock last traded at $141.5910 and had previously closed at $140.68.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,810 shares of the company's stock worth $39,642,000 after buying an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,593 shares of the company's stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the company's stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for December 2025. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines