First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Get QQEW alerts: Sign Up

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QQEW Get Free Report ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 69,631 shares.The stock last traded at $141.5910 and had previously closed at $140.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,810 shares of the company's stock worth $39,642,000 after buying an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,593 shares of the company's stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the company's stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here