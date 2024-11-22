First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 735607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

