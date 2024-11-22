FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 530,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,989. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

