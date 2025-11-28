FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 163,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 150,898 shares.The stock last traded at $155.4950 and had previously closed at $153.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSV. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstService from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised FirstService from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstService from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.83.

FirstService Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 400.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FirstService by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

