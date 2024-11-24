Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI - Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,209 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.29.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $222.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

