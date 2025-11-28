Free Trial
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.1% on Friday to a last trade of $61.47 (high $62.40) on volume of 6.77M shares, 19% above average, but the stock remains well below its 50‑day ($98.37) and 200‑day ($134.54) moving averages.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Hold with an average price target of $121.08; ratings are split (11 Buys, 23 Holds, 2 Sells) and price targets range widely (about $62 to $180).
  • Insiders and institutions have been active: Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares at ~$65.18, and institutional ownership is ~90.98% with large managers (Vanguard, Capital World, JPMorgan) recently increasing positions.
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $61.47. 6,769,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 5,696,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $1,252,260,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

