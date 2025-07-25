Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.59.

NYSE FI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. 3,301,409 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

