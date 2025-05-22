Fitness Stocks To Follow Now - May 22nd

Apple, PDD, GAP, Lululemon Athletica, Celsius, Toll Brothers, and Best Buy are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses revolve around physical exercise and wellness—this includes gym chains, equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, fitness apps and supplement producers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the health and wellness market, whose performance is driven by consumer trends, technological innovation and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,656,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,977,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,756. The company's 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of GAP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 15,710,732 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,739. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $320.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 968,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,556. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,574,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,839. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. 1,819,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,512. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

