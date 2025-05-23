Fitness Stocks To Research - May 23rd

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses center on physical fitness, wellness, and active-lifestyle products or services. This category includes gym and studio operators, exercise-equipment manufacturers, sportswear brands and fitness-tech firms. Investors often buy fitness stocks to gain exposure to growing consumer demand for health and wellness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.47. 65,957,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,153,271. The stock's fifty day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 5,215,515 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,252. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.77 on Friday, reaching $310.69. 1,499,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,927. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93.

