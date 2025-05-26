Fitness Stocks To Watch Now - May 26th

Apple, PDD, Lululemon Athletica, GAP, Best Buy, Toll Brothers, and Paychex are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health, wellness, and exercise—for example, gym operators, fitness-equipment manufacturers, or wearable-tech firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for at-home workouts, connected fitness devices, and fitness-related services. As consumer interest in health and active lifestyles fluctuates, the performance of fitness stocks can be influenced by trends in subscription models, product innovation, and macroeconomic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 78,299,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.94. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,581,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,528. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.76. 1,989,792 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $286.26 and its 200-day moving average is $338.20. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of GAP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. 12,982,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. The stock's 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

TOL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,718,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,843. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

