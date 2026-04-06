Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.40 and last traded at $234.5240, with a volume of 123759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.86.

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Five Below Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,525 shares of company stock worth $7,789,754. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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