Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Issues Earnings Results

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 39.43%.

Get Five Point alerts: Sign Up

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of Five Point stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,186,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,313. Five Point has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $812.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Point stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,847 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Five Point worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Five Point from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FPH

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Point, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Point wasn't on the list.

While Five Point currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here