Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSBC. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Star Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $178,340.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,036,468.48. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

